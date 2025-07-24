Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after acquiring an additional 882,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 610,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $110.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.70. The company has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.74.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

