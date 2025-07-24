Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Copart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CPRT opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

