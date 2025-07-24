Choreo LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 178.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $2,022.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,956.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,873.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

