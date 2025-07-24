Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $149,054.04. Following the sale, the vice president owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,705,106 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.