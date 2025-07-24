Choreo LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Several analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

