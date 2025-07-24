Choreo LLC Sells 17,337 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 740.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 189,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

