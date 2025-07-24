Choreo LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Choreo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,635,000 after purchasing an additional 193,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after purchasing an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after buying an additional 352,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,279,000 after buying an additional 97,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,476,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,051,000 after buying an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $105.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.09. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

