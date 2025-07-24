Choreo LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,225,000 after buying an additional 50,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,493,000 after buying an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.23.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

