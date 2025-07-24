Choreo LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $148.32 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.13. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

