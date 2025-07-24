Choreo LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $728.63 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $729.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $683.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $650.29.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.59.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

