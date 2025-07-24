Choreo LLC Sells 2,504 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 28.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 118.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

