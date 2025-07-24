Choreo LLC Sells 587 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock opened at $141.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $141.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

