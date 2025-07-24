Choreo LLC Trims Stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sony alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 138,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Sony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Stock Performance

SONY opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

View Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.