Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after buying an additional 1,604,893 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,306,000 after buying an additional 698,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,745,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,096,000 after buying an additional 231,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after buying an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after buying an additional 2,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.