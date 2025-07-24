Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.58%.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
