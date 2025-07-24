Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240,594 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,409,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,687 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 23,463,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,405 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Copart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,353,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,172,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,153,000 after purchasing an additional 408,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,504,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,425,000 after purchasing an additional 380,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Copart had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

