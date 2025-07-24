Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,255,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,220,000 after purchasing an additional 384,205 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,627,000 after buying an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,384,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,595,000 after buying an additional 96,375 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $170.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

