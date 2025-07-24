Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 223 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,794 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $309,393.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

