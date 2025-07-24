Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 32 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $531.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $565.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The business had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,133,398.33. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

