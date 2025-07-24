Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Synopsys by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 25,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.67.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $614.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $514.19 and its 200-day moving average is $485.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $618.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

