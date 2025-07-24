Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,610 Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after buying an additional 429,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $669,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,427,000 after purchasing an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.80.

VLO opened at $147.52 on Thursday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

