Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,944 Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 543,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 80,268 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Exelon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

