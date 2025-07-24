Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $264.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.94 and a 12-month high of $277.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.56.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

