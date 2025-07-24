Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in W.P. Carey by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 123,053 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $682,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 163.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. W.P. Carey’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

