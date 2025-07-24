Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE APD opened at $297.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.