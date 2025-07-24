Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $286,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,524,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,815 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.28 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

