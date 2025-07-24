Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $333,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 136,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,484,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,606,000 after purchasing an additional 561,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

