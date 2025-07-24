Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

