Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $356,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $494,916,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,575.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after acquiring an additional 512,293 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $79,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,983,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,952,000 after acquiring an additional 261,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

