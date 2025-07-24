Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $386,000 Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $713.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $717.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.79. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $710.17.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This trade represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

