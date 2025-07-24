Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. The trade was a 46.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812 in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

