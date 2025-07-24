Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Xcel Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

