Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Primerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Primerica by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 27,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRI opened at $267.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.72. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.83.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

