Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $145.24 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.07 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.