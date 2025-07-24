Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $233,000 in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 364.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.85.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.15.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

