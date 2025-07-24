Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $273,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,295,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,716,000 after purchasing an additional 105,087 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,076,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after purchasing an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,343,000 after purchasing an additional 186,219 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

