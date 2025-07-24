Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.92.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $117.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -260.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Repligen Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.97 and a 1 year high of $182.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.89.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

