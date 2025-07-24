Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,048,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,814,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

