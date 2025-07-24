Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $117.99 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $124.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $249.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

