Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 221.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

PACCAR Stock Up 2.6%

PCAR stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.