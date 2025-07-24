Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $5,592,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Watsco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $486.47 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.31 and a 1 year high of $571.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.82.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.24%.

WSO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

