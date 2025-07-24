Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after acquiring an additional 959,696 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 70,115.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ASML by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $622,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $716.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $728.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $945.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

