Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 195 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

