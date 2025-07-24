Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,358,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,056,996,000 after purchasing an additional 315,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after purchasing an additional 194,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,934,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,477,000 after purchasing an additional 992,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $198.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day moving average is $204.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

