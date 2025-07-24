Daniel Danker Sells 10,037 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Danker sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $490,006.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 470,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,954,675.80. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Maplebear Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of CART stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Maplebear
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CART shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.
Read Our Latest Report on CART
Maplebear Company Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.
Further Reading
