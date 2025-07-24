Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $1,003,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,567.98. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,974.36. The trade was a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,973 shares of company stock worth $5,541,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

