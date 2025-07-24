DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:DOCN opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 780.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.