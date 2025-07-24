DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 6.8% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 50.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DoorDash by 127.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $306,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,546.98. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 34,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $8,090,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,242,560. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,198 shares of company stock valued at $98,977,831. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $240.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average is $199.53. The company has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.42 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $248.74.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. FBN Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.34.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

