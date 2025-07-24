Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.15% from the stock’s current price.

Get Electromed alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELMD. B. Riley raised Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELMD

Electromed Stock Up 2.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Shares of ELMD opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. Electromed has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Electromed by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $1,760,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Electromed by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,839 shares during the period. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electromed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.