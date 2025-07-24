Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth $209,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 19.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $246.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average is $253.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

