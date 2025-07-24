Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,270,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 82,340.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 890,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,957,000 after acquiring an additional 889,282 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,483,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,042,000 after acquiring an additional 586,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,188,000 after acquiring an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $205,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $837.00 to $798.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $796.21 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $841.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $860.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total value of $2,609,599.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

